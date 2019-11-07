News

Bhoomi Trivedi and Chetna's Rockstar performance on Indian Idol season 11

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 12:46 PM

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already became everyone’s favorite show. Sitting on the panel of judges are acclaimed names from the music industry Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. This year’s theme of Indian Idol ‘Ek Desh Ek Awaz’ breaking all stereotypes, celebrates diversity in its true sense. 

Bhoomi Trivedi is  Bollywood’s famous singer who has been a contestant  of Indian Idol  season 5  came to support Delhi ke Kudi Chetna Bhardawaj. Both of them gave a splendid performance on the songs Udi Udi Jaye from the movie Raees and Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon ke Rasleela Ram leela. The duo melodious performance made everyone groove with them. She also told that Gujrati section of the song Ram Chahe Leela is written by her. 

Bhoomi  thanking Indian idol said " Mumbai is a city of dreams and Indian idol is a world of dreams . It gives budding singers like me a stage to performance show case our talent. 

Vishal Dadlani appreciated Chetna said “ Your voice came out very well. It seemed like two very strong performers were performing.  Your voice has a powerful impact. 

Stay tuned and watch Indian Idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment.

Tags > Bhoomi Trivedi, Chetna, Indian Idol season 11, Sony Entertainment Television, Anu Malik, Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, Ek Desh Ek Awaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol...

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol 11 contestants
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor

past seven days