Bhoomi Trivedi and Chetna's Rockstar performance on Indian Idol season 11

Bhoomi Trivedi is Bollywood’s famous singer who has been a contestant of Indian Idol season 5 came to support Delhi ke Kudi Chetna Bhardawaj. Both of them gave a splendid performance on the songs Udi Udi Jaye from the movie Raees and Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon ke Rasleela Ram leela. The duo melodious performance made everyone groove with them. She also told that Gujrati section of the song Ram Chahe Leela is written by her.



Bhoomi thanking Indian idol said " Mumbai is a city of dreams and Indian idol is a world of dreams . It gives budding singers like me a stage to performance show case our talent.



Vishal Dadlani appreciated Chetna said “ Your voice came out very well. It seemed like two very strong performers were performing. Your voice has a powerful impact.



