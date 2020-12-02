Bhumi Pednekar and Akshay Kumar to grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been on the forefront in reporting updates about guests on the popular Sony TV project The Kapil Sharma Show. (Read here: The Big Bull team to grace Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show?)

Recently, we reported about a musical episode on the show as the Indian Idol 12 crew shot with the cast of the show.

Well, now the latest buzz is that actress Bhumi Pednekar and Akashay Kumar are all set to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming flick Durgavati.

Durgavati is thriller and horror-based movie. Bhumi will play the lead in the show.

Khiladi Kumar will be a part of the promotions as he has produced the project.

It was only recently that Akshay appeared on the show to promote Laxmii.

Akshay and Kapil’s camradire is to watch out for. The duo never leaves a chance to pull each other’s leg. Akshay is one of the very few celebrities who give it back to Kapil Sharma’s hilarious punches in style. Cherry on the cake will be the combination of Bhumi Pednekar who is also known for her spontaneous and funny one-liners.

Are you excited for the episode?

Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: YAY! Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi and Hansal Mehta to grace The Kapil Sharma Show)