Bidpita Chakroborty honours the late legend Bappi Lahiri by singing two of his greatest chartbusters on Sony TV's 'Indian Idol 13

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's fan favourite singing reality show, 'Indian Idol - Season 13,' completes 50 musical episodes. To mark this milestone, the show will be 'Celebrating Bappi Da,' in the presence of his daughter Rema Lahiri and grandson Swastik Bansal aka Rego B. Contestant Bidipta Chakraborty, will be seen giving a melodious performance on the songs 'Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi' from the film 'Prem Pratigyaa' and 'Jawani Jaaneman' from 'Namaak Halaal'.

Before her performance, Bidipta will be seen acknowledging the platform of Indian Idol by saying, "Making it to the Top 8 feels like a dream! When my fans on social media tell me that I inspired them to start singing, it feels fantastic."

Rema ji would be complimenting the contestant saying, "The song selection is fantastic. My father had composed 'Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi' for Mithun Da. It was such a romantic and melodious song, that my father sang it for Mithun Da. It sounded so well, on screen it was so in sync that it became the epic song of all time. Even Jawani Jaaneman, you beautifully sang a difficult song, with expression."

Rema ji would then request Bidipta to sing 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar,' a beautiful Bengali song. Furthermore, Judge Himesh would admire Bidipta and ask Rishi to join her on the Hindi version of "Chirodini Tumi Je Amar."

