Big Boss 13: Shocking! Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan betrayed Siddharth Shukla when he had supported them whole heartily

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is an Indian television actress and model. She is well known for portraying the role of Akshara in the popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In 2017, she participated in Big Boss 11 and emerged as the first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Gauhar Khan won Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

In this edition of the controversial reality show, Siddharth Shukla hustled and struggled, and finally took home the trophy of Big Boss 13.

Hina and Gauhar were not seen supporting or shielding Siddharth in his worst situations where people are constantly taunting him that he was already a fixed winner.

Hina and Gauhar seemed to go along with the taunting of the audience and tried their best to put down Siddharth.

Whereas in the past, Siddharth supported Hina during her Jitesh Pillai controversy and cheered for Gauhar when she won the title.

And in return what did he get? Nothing!

Is this what Siddharth Shukla deserved in return?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know more.