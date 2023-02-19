'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

'Basti ka Hasthi' rapper MC Stan has become a household name after winning the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. But it was not just he who gained the spotlight but also his word 'Shemdi'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 14:22
'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'

MUMBAI : Basti ka Hasthi' rapper MC Stan has become a household name after winning the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. But it was not just he who gained the spotlight but also his word 'Shemdi'.

Stan, whose whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh, after he was feted as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted show on Sunday.

The word 'Shemdi' created a tizzy and now Stan, himself as decoded what it means.

"I called Archana that (Shemdi). We were in the house for four months and she had a cold for all four months," he laughed.

While trying to control his laughter, Stan added: "So, shemdi means 'nosy'. We used to use the word in hour childhood. I used to speak in this lingo and slangs with my homies (friends). It just came out of my mouth and I don't know why it became viral."

Of course, Stan is happy as the 'mandali' has brought home the trophy.

"Yes it was a dream. Anyone from the mandali winning is an honour. But I never expected this. From the starting in my life, I have seen unexpected things and I think this is a part of that. I can't express in words, it is a very crazy feeling."

Talking about his parents, who come from a humble background, the rapper said: "My mother and father started crying. They were like, he's gone from where to where. My parents' reaction was priceless for me."

Stan said that his motto was not to be in the spotlight but to bring rap and underground music in the mainstream with the Colors show.

"That was my motto. I want to bring rap, not myself. I also wanted to bring my town Pune, P-Town baby in the light."

Coming out, Stan stays tight with his 'mandali' and would like meet them.

"I will only meet the mandali. It was not that we were friends for the show. I found Sajid Khan a very crazy (good) person, he is very practical. That's why spent time with him and found him relatable. Shiv and I are also very strong friends."

"I don't know if I would meet other housemates..if we bump into each other at parties then okay."

Credit -IANS

 

Basti ka Hasthi MC Stan Bigg Boss 16 Altaf Shaikh Shemdi Archana Sajid Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/19/2023 - 14:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani heard Virat’s confession, will bring back Sai in his life?
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha accompanies Aarav to Karate class, helps indirectly to make new friends
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
'Big Boss 16' winner MC Stan finally reveals the meaning of 'Shemdi'
MUMBAI : Basti ka Hasthi' rapper MC Stan has become a household name after winning the controversial reality show 'Bigg...
Here's how Bhuvan Arora landed his part of Shahid's bestie in 'Farzi'
MUMBAI :  Actor Bhuvan Arora, who plays Shahid Kapoor's best friend in the recently released streaming series 'Farzi',...
Recent Stories
Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff
Akshay Kumar says he is inspired by Chote Miyan Tiger Shroff

Latest Video

Related Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reveals if she will be part of a movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan and says, "Nothing is confirmed as of now, I am also waiting for things to fall into place"
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Indian audiences have evolved in terms of what they feed their brains
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj: Indian audiences have evolved in terms of what they feed their brains
Rohit Purohit finds it challenging to relate to his 'Udaariyaan' character
Rohit Purohit finds it challenging to relate to his 'Udaariyaan' character
Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for 'Kundali Bhagya' wedding sequence
Shraddha Arya designs her bridal look for 'Kundali Bhagya' wedding sequence
Ruchi Singh doesn't believe in rejecting a project for bold scenes
Ruchi Singh doesn't believe in rejecting a project for bold scenes
Exclusive! “I would love to play a female lead in a big banner movie": Social media star and Meet actor Prachi Kadam talks about
Exclusive! “I would love to play a female lead in a big banner movie": Social media star and Meet actor Prachi Kadam talks about her acting process, dream roles and role models