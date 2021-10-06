Big development! Erica Fernandes to quit Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3?

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved actresses in the industry. She became a household name after she played Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Her chemistry with Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dev, is loved by the audience. The show returned with a third season this year, but the storyline has not impressed viewers much.

The current track has brought in a twist in the lives of Dev and Sonakshi in the form of Sanjana (Sana Amin Sheikh), who has confessed her love for Dev. It was also revealed that Sanjana is Suhana’s masi. Now, rumours are that Erica is not liking the way her role is shaping up.

A media portal revealed that Erica might quit the show. The makers and the actress have not reacted to these rumours yet.

Before this, Erica made her fans fall in love with her as she reprised the role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with perfection. Her chemistry with Parth Samthaan was loved by the audience.

Credits: News18