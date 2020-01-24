Big revelation by Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde; says Bigg Boss is a scripted show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss as a show is doing wonders when it comes to the TRP ratings, but there is several time since the show as started where the audience doubt the show to be scripted and they keep raising their voice against it.

What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Now Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde accused the makers of the show to be biased as she feels that they are trying to show Siddarth in good limelight. Not only that, she even accused the makers of mocking one’s personal life on the show through Salman Khan and that too without giving him the right information.

When asked about why Sidharth Shukla is getting the VIP treatment inside the Bigg boss show, she told a leading entertainment portal that sometimes she fees the show is scripted and the makers are not following any rules which were set by themselves.

They are sending people out then bringing them back according to their convenience. In the previous seasons if anyone got hurt or fell ill they had to leave the show, but here Sidharth Shukla was out for more than a week and then he resumes the show.

He is being served food in foil paper and the rest of the housemates have to eat the normal food why this biased behaviour. When other housemates are adjusting why he is being given VIP treatment. They just want to show Sidharth is a good light. They are favouring him and it is ridiculous.

When asked about why the personal life of contestants is dragged in the show, she said, that she’s totally against how the makers are making a mockery of contestants' personal life.

They are purposely making contestants feel disgusted by the hands of superstars like Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan. She further added that she never liked Paras previously, but hats off to him how he challenged and spoke for himself. She states that one should have guts to stand up for yourself.