BIG REVELATION in store for Niya in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 05:43 PM

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is gaining immense popularity among the fans.

We already informed our viewers about Niya and Gunnet finally convincing Amber to give a room of his house on rent.

In the upcoming episodes, Guneet and her mother’s conspiracy will be revealed in front of Niya.

Niya will be shocked to know Guneet and her mother’s real intentions behind renting a room in their house.

A source close to the project said, “Niya overhears Guneet and her mom planning a conspiracy against Amber and herself. Guneet and her mother are on a mission to capture the entire house after Niya leaves for California”.

What will Niya’s next move be after knowing the truth?

