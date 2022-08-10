BIG SCOOP! Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora to shoot Their Last for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on THIS date?

At the same function, as Amba was invited to perform, due to some hindrance the entire performance could have been cancelled if it wasn’t for Sai. She makes the family proud with her performance along with Satya’s family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 10:48
Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: WHAT! Satya tells Virat the truth about his and Sai’s marriage

The current track of the story shows that as Sai and Satya were about to go for their honeymoon, Sai is hesitant and tries to calm down a furious Virat. Virat, Sai and Satya get honoured and Vinu and Savi both congratulate Satya as well, much to Virat’s chagrin.

At the same function, as Amba was invited to perform, due to some hindrance the entire performance could have been cancelled if it wasn’t for Sai. She makes the family proud with her performance along with Satya’s family.

We are well aware that the news around the show going for a big leap is making rounds and Ayesha Singh has confirmed that she is in fact leaving.

Now, Harshad Arora has in a way confirmed the news as he shares a farewell reel with multiple pictures. His hashtags lay down complete evidence that Satya will be bidding farewell. The ‘HOW’ is still unknown.

As per reports of another portal, the current team will shoot for the last episode on the 15th of June.

Which of the current cast members will be retained is still unknown but as per another report, the makers are working round the clock to finalize the decisions and look for a new cast as well.

What happens now?

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat falls in a dilemma with Vinu’s requests, gets lost in the memories

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Credits: Bollywood Life

Virat Sai Pakhi Samrat Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh StarPlus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Ashwini aria sakaria Savi Tanmay Rishi Shah Vinu Vinayak Harshad Arora Satya SaiYA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
3

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/25/2023 - 10:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read: Late Nitesh Pandey to be seen in THESE upcoming projects, that he shot before his passing!
MUMBAI: The news of Actor Nitesh Pandey passing away has been away difficult for the industry to come to terms with.The...
What! Dharma Productions’ mysterious post hints at Aryan Khan’s launch?
MUMBAI: Karan Johar has set Bollywood on a path of dreaminess in life and the beauty of happy endings forever. He is...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor shares his blissful journey in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals he got teary-eyed on the last day on set
MUMBAI : Abhinav Kapoor won several hearts with his stellar performance as Vikrant in Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani posters: While Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in desi avatar; Ranveer Singh's look offers nothing new, it’s just Ranveer Singh as usual
MUMBAI: Karan Johar celebrates his 51st birthday today. On this special occasion, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Promises! Virat expresses his fear, Satya makes a BIG promise
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the StarPlus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Anupamaa: OH NO! Anuj asks for forgiveness from Anupama; she taunts him that she wouldn’t come back to him
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Dharma Productions
What! Dharma Productions’ mysterious post hints at Aryan Khan’s launch?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nitesh Pandey
Must Read: Late Nitesh Pandey to be seen in THESE upcoming projects, that he shot before his passing!
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Kanupriya Pandit to be seen in Highway Ishq by Amazon Mini-Series
Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi
‘Kundali Milan is a dream come true for me,’ says actress Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi
Sargun Kaur Luthra
Exclusive! Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Nayan of Yeh Hai Chahatein, talks about leaps, and Pravisht and Shagun’s entry in the show, “ I transformed from Preesha to Nayan, so it’s been a rollercoaster ride of its own”!
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 goes off-Air; Niti Taylor shares some heartwarming pictures as the team ‘Signs – Out’
Harshad Arora
Sad! “Will miss you Dr. Satya,” - Harshad Arora shares a farewell post; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans not ready to let go