BIG TWIST: Kiran BRAINWASHES Vikram in Swarn Ghar!

Currently, Kiran tells Amber to search Swaran's room for the letters in return for an arrangement to meet up with Ashu. As Amber searches, she finds shocking evidence regarding Swaran and Ajit's relationship.
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained equations between parents and children. Ravi and Sargun's first production 'Udaariyaan' on the same channel is working wonders on the small screens.

Currently, Kiran tells Amber to search Swaran's room for the letters in return for an arrangement to meet up with Ashu. As Amber searches, she finds shocking evidence regarding Swaran and Ajit's relationship.

Amber then reads the letters written by Ajit to Sawran and also finds a picture of them.

Amber finds a photo where she finds that Swaran and Ajit were married and gets shocked. We reported how, Amber meets Kiran and Nimmo to give them the letters found in Swaran's room.

Nimmo, Vikram, and Kiran gear up to expose Ajit and Swaran's love affair to the world.

Now,  Kiran writes a love letter to mislead Vikram and deepen his hatred for his mother.

Further, the date on the letter is before Swaran and Kanwal's marriage.

Seeing this Vikram fumes in anger and wonders if this is true.

Further, Kiran brainwashes Vikram that Swaran and Ajit were in a relationship before getting married to Kanwal. This further makes Vikram believe Swaran cheated in Kanwal.

How will Swaran and Ajit deal with this now?

