BIG TWIST: Not Bhoora; Siddharth to get MARRIED to Mithai!

Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj as the lead cast. The show revolves around a girl named Mithai and her romantic life. The show is up for many twists and turns. The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming track.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:05
BIG TWIST: Not Bhoora; Siddharth to get MARRIED to Mithai!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj as the lead cast. The show revolves around a girl named Mithai and her romantic life. The show is up for many twists and turns. The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming track.

Also read - Mithai: Wow! Siddharth comes to save Mithai from her marriage

Dadu wanted Siddharth to marry Mithai and fulfil Aarti's last wish but Siddharth denies to marry Mithai. Therefore, Dadu now comes up with a plan where he decides to give a contract to Mithai to work in their sweet shop.

And this plan is now going to bring Siddharth and Mithai closer to each other.

Siddharth and Mithai are now going to come closer during this new business plan.Though Siddharth is not interested in the family business, it would be highly interesting to watch how he will eventually say yes to marry Mithai. However, this new storm is also bringing some huge changes in her life and this is all about her marriage twist.

Shockingly, when Mithai agrees to Bhoora's marriage demand, she decides to sacrifice herself and save Kittu's life. However, this isn't going to happen because here Siddharth soon finds out about everything and thus he runs to save both Mithai and Kittu.

Moving ahead, Siddharth is going to take a big step for Mithai and that is to marry her saving her from evil guy Bhoora.

Siddharth and Mithai's this marriage is going to be a huge turning point in the story.

Also read - Mithai: Oh NO! Gireesh shows Mithai’s pictures with Agarwal leaving the family shocked

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit: Serial Gossip

Zee TV mithai Siddharth Debattama Saha Arvind Babbal Aashish Bhardwaj Amita Choksi Sumit Singh Ajit Jha TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Yeh Rishta's Akshara and Abhimanyu's Bidaai sequence shall surely leave you in tears
MUMBAI: Well, the most adored AbhiRa is all set to get married in the show and fans can't wait to see the grand wedding...
Audience Verdict: Netizens say reality shows these days are a joke and extremely predictable
MUMBAI: These days, many reality shows are on air. The audience is hooked to them as the talent on the shows is...
Lock Upp Season 1 : Kya Baat Hai! Tejasswi Prakash to be seen on the finale of the show alongside Karan Kundrra
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video