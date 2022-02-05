BIG TWIST: Not Bhoora; Siddharth to get MARRIED to Mithai!

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj as the lead cast. The show revolves around a girl named Mithai and her romantic life. The show is up for many twists and turns. The drama is going to intensify in the upcoming track.

Dadu wanted Siddharth to marry Mithai and fulfil Aarti's last wish but Siddharth denies to marry Mithai. Therefore, Dadu now comes up with a plan where he decides to give a contract to Mithai to work in their sweet shop.

And this plan is now going to bring Siddharth and Mithai closer to each other.

Siddharth and Mithai are now going to come closer during this new business plan.Though Siddharth is not interested in the family business, it would be highly interesting to watch how he will eventually say yes to marry Mithai. However, this new storm is also bringing some huge changes in her life and this is all about her marriage twist.

Shockingly, when Mithai agrees to Bhoora's marriage demand, she decides to sacrifice herself and save Kittu's life. However, this isn't going to happen because here Siddharth soon finds out about everything and thus he runs to save both Mithai and Kittu.

Moving ahead, Siddharth is going to take a big step for Mithai and that is to marry her saving her from evil guy Bhoora.

Siddharth and Mithai's this marriage is going to be a huge turning point in the story.

