BIG TWIST: Ram’s changed AVATAR in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 post leap will SHOCK YOU!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.

The makers introduced such a big twist to the story which took everyone by surprise. We have seen how Shivina's character was killed which shocked everyone. Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show which is far different from the daily soap drama. The show ensures subtle drama and acting of actors as there is no over-exaggeration.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is gearing up for a 5-year leap in the show. Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor will part ways and all will be haywire in Raya's love story. Fans are pretty upset with the twist brought in the show. And now, a new promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has surfaced that will give you goosebumps.

Taking a leap is common after separation in Hindi TV shows. Ram and Priya will part ways when Priya aka Disha Parmar will reveal that she is pregnant with Krish aka Piyush Sahdev's child. Ram will be utterly destroyed as he loves Priya a lot. And hence, in the new promo, we will see a new Ram. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 leap promo begins with Priya and her daughter. Priya and the little one (let's call her mini Ram for now) are seen enjoying the rain outside. Yep, Priya who used to hate rain will be seen enjoying it alongside mini Ram. The little munchkin will tuck the hair strand from Priya's face behind her ear and Priya will get a flashback of Ram and his love and care for her.

Ram is not the cheerful playful Ram he used to be. He is no longer the Ram he was. The one who used to hide his pain behind his smile. He is angry and bitter. Ram who wouldn't give a damn about money and kept love above everything now worships money and nothing else.

