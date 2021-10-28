BIG UPDATE! Roadies season 18 all set to go International?; deets inside

MUMBAI: One of the successful reality shows of the small screen which has been running for the last 18 years is gearing up for a new season.

The latest buzz doing the rounds has it that the 18th season of the youth based reality show is going International.

Roadies has had a huge impact on the youth over the years, and it's only going to get bigger in the 18th season.

According to various reports, “Roadies 18 will travel to an exotic international location this season. It will be thrilling and exciting to watch for the fans. The channel is in discussions with a number of concerned authorities in order to finalise a destination. The road will undoubtedly become more enthralling as the action heats up. The makers are apparently in talks with countries like Dubai, Bahrain and Russia.”

Roadies is undoubtedly one of the most popular youth based reality shows in which a group of contestants travel to different locations and compete in various stunts, tasks that challenge their physical, social and mental strength.

The last few seasons of the show has seen Rannvijay Singh as the Grandmaster while Neha Dhupia, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula as the mentors or gang leaders. Last year, Varun Sood who was a contestant on 12th season of the show returned as a mentor on Roadies season 17th. He became the youngest gang leader of Roadies.

The last season was won by Delhi boy Hamid Barkzi, he was from Nikhil Chinapa’s team.

