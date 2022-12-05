Big Update! The person who leaked Vibhuti Thakur’s number online for sexual favours gets arrested

Vibhuti Thakur is a well-known actress in showbiz. Recently, she was cyber-bullied post someone leaked her number on Instagram. Now, reportedly the culprit has got arrested.
Vibhuti Thakur

MUMBAI: Vibhuti Thakur is a well-known actress in showbiz.

A couple of weeks ago, she was cyber-bullied post someone leaked her number on Instagram. She started getting random calls from strangers seeking sexual favors. Now, reportedly the person has got arrested.

ALSO READ: OMG! Tera Yaar Hoon Main fame Vibhuti Thakur claims to get abusive messages after her contact number gets leaked online

According to a report in ETimes TV, the police have caught the culprit. When the portal got in touch with Vibhuti she said, to my dismay the culprit is one of my acquaintances and from the media industry and is a minor but prima facie allegedly seems well seasoned in such heinous acts. Further, she added, “With the help of Cyber Crime, Mumbai Police has managed to find the culprit and the case is under further investigation. I am relieved after so many restless nights the culprit has been caught." She also talked about the tough time she went through because of this experience. "Not everyone is thick-skinned. This incident caused me sleepless nights and bleeding for 15 days. I was so disheartened, and depressed, that I had lost interest in giving auditions. I didn't even meet anyone during those days. I’ve realised that we need to relentlessly pursue any injustice and not be disheartened and bring the matter to its logical end," Vibhuti said. According to Vibhuti, the culprit is booked under IPC section 500, 509, and 67 A.

Though many people asked her to ignore it, she decided to file a complaint. "There are certain people who say that these things happen with everyone and that I should ignore it. I told them that if I ignore it today, tomorrow it will happen with someone else. If we ignore this sexual terrorism won't stop. I know, I won't be able to change the system but I strongly believe if one voice can change even a single person's mindset and get him/her on the right path then my fight and sleepless nights are worth it," said the actress.

Vibhuti is eternally grateful to our Police.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: OMG! Take a look at THESE TV celebs who had to take legal recourse against cybercrime

CREDIT:  ETIMES TV

Vibhuti Thakur cyber crime Mumbai Police Tera Yaar Hoon Main social media Instagram Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar Actors
Latest Video