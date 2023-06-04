Bigboss16 fame Archana Gautam to star in an Haryanvi song that she is shooting in Chandigarh

MUMBAI :Bigboss16 fame Archana Gautam after winning hearts in bigboss is now shooting a Haryanvi song in Chandigarh, its a indeed beautiful city. She will be seen. She will be playing a Punjab Kudi role The entire music video will be shot in the different picturesque locations of Chandigarh in the upcoming days. The whole team involved in the production were seen Hardworking in Chandigarh including Archana looking stunning in the Punjabi attire

We spoke to Archana, and here's what she says, "I was constantly looking for good projects and getting an opportunity to work in a haryanvi song its a great blessing for me. The production team handpicks the locations and Chandigarh has always made me feel welcomed. Do check out the video when it's out.

Archana seemed really excited and happy, and why not? She does the know-how to make the opportunities count as a blessing and gratitude