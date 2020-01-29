Bigg Boss 10 fame Lopamudra Raut is fuming! Read on to know why...

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Lopamudra Raut found herself in a fix when her luggage went missing from Indore airport. The actress was travelling to Indore to attend an event, and when she landed, the actress realised that her luggage was not to be found.

An agitated Lopamudra told a media portal, 'I wasn’t expecting to be in a catch 22 situation like this. It’s really annoying to have your baggage missing from the airport when you have a really important event to attend. There was media waiting for me I felt very helpless. My costumes, jewelry and a lot of other valuables went missing along with the bag.'

Apparently, the actress still has not received her possessions. She managed to make it to the event though.

