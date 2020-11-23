Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul gets emotional of being tested positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 10 fame Nitibha Kaul has been tested positive for Covid-19. The actress has got quite emotional about being infected with the virus.

The actress took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video where is seen bursting into tears.

She wrote, “Tested Positive For Covid. Firstly, its super embarrassing that i’m crying on social media like this but as i’ve always told you guys, if I share and talk about all the happy moments then I must also share the not so happy moments to keep this platform transparent and real. And its definitely a tough fucking thing to be living by yourself when you’re sick- so when I got the result- I broke down because in my heart I knew the road ahead is going to be tough. I know the rapid test is only 65% accurate- so I went ahead and got the real time PCR test as well and that too was positive. I didn’t post anything for a few days because I wasn’t sure if I wanted to make this public, but today- something in me said that I have to do this. I’ve decided to document my journey as much as I can so that it can help anyone who is going through the same- you’re not alone in this, we’re all in it together. Over the next few days I will be sharing my progress and any information that can help you get to know this virus better and from the point of view of someone who has it.”

We wish Nitibha a speedy recovery.