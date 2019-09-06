News

Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary looks GLAMOROUS in THESE pictures

06 Sep 2019

MUMBAI: With her dancing skills, Sapna Choudhary has made a name for herself. She came into limelight after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 11. 

The Haryanvi dancer has always won the hearts of audiences with her simplicity. After Bigg Boss 11, the actress underwent a glamorous transformation and looks completely different now. The dancer and reality show contestant has been sharing her stunning pictures on her social media handle to treat her fans. 

Check out some of the pictures of Sapna Choudhary right here: 

