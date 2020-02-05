Bigg Boss 12 fame Saurabh Patel bags &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhaari produced by Essel Vision Production Limited.

TellyChakkar.com recently reported about actor Ishtiyak Khan bagging the project.

Now, the latest update is that Bigg Boss 12 fame Saurabh Patel will also enter the show and will have a prominent role to play.

We tried contacting Saurabh but he remained unavailable for comment.

Saurabh made headlines post his eviction from Bigg Boss 12 as he filed a complaint against a journalist and a media firm for maligning his image and identity.

