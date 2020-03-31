News

Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi and Saba Khan are making the most of their quarantine time

MUMBAI: Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst the nation-wide lockdown, Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba and Somi Khan are happily spending some quality time with their family.

Several television actors have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during the 21-day lockdown. They are doing their bit by sharing ways to stay engaged, focused, and entertained.

In an interaction with a media portal, Saba and Somi tell fans to engage in some hobbies, read books on positivity, and stay clean. Saba and Somi urge fans to stay inside the house for the sake of their own families, as that’s the only way to fight the virus.

They added, 'We are still seeing people on roads and out of their houses. Listen to PM Modi’s instructions, and do not cross the Lakshman Rekha, which is your house. For your family’s safety, it is very important to stay inside. Treat this 21-day lockdown period as your family bonding. You won’t get back this time.'

Well said, you two!

