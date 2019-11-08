Bigg Boss 12's Sreesanth’s birthday celebration with wife and kids

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12's Sreesanth celebrated his birthday with wife and children Sreesanvika and Suryashree.



The cricketer-actor, who is also known for participating in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, had a blast on his special day. At midnight, Sreesanth was seen cutting his birthday cake along with his kids and enjoyed himself to the fullest. He even clicked pictures with his family and shared them on his Instagram stories. In the pictures, the birthday boy was seen dressed in casuals.



Sreesanth's Bigg Boss season 12's friends Roshmi Banik, Deepak Thakur, Shivashish Mishra, and others wished him on his birthday. Roshmi shared a picture with Sreesanth and captioned it as, "Happiest birthday @sreesanthnair36 !! May you stay at the heights of eternal bliss forever. Wish you more love, luck, success and happiness on your special day. Enjoy the day to the fullest and have a blast". While, Shivanshi wrote, "Happy happy birthday to all the crazy times we had..n much more to [email protected] . Ps my party is due".



Check out the pictures below: