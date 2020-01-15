Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri furious with Paras

MUMBAI: Amid all the romance blooming between Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss house, the audience will witness more drama!

The show is just a month away from its grand finale, and contestants have been locked up inside the house for over 100 days now.

It’s Family Week now, which means the contestant’s closest kin are visiting them inside the house to spend some time with them and even advice them. Mahira’s mother entered the house and told Paras not to kiss her daughter.

She even reminded him of Akanksha Puri, Paras’ steady girlfriend. Speaking of Akanksha, the lady is hopping mad at Paras’ affectionate advances towards Naagin star Mahira Sharma. ;I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what he is doing,' she lamented in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

She expressed her anger and frustration at the way things have shaped up between Paras and Mahira, but she doesn’t want to take an impulsive decision and will wait for Paras to emerge from the show.

