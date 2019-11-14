Bigg Boss 13: Are Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla turning foes?

MUMBAI: One reality show that is famous for fights, arguments and controversies is undoubtedly Bigg Boss. The popular show has returned with season 13 and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

The drama in the house is in full swing. The contestants are getting into ugly fights. Speaking about the same, contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are making headlines for their changing equation. Yes, after an ugly spat between good friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla a couple of days ago, the two are at loggerheads yet again.

After their last fight, the two sat down and sorted it out together. But, in the latest promo, we can see the two fighting and arguing yet again. It’s not just a verbal spat this time, but in the spur of the moment, Sidharth can be seen pushing Asim and the latter retaliated too.

Take a look below: