Bigg Boss 13: Are these the top three and top two?

11 Feb 2020 11:09 AM

MUMBAI: The Khabri, who follows Bigg Boss very closely and has often made accurate statements about the show, has revealed that according to him, the top 3 contestants will comprise Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill.

He added, 'Shehnaaz will not win. The top 2 will be Sidharth and Asim.'

Well, he is suggesting that Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh will soon be out of the race.

Sid and Asim have a huge fan following outside the house, so both stand a fair chance of winning.

What is your take on this?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Siddharth Shukla Rashami Desai Mahira Sharma Aarti Singh Paras Chhabra Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill TellyChakkar

