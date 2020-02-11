Bigg Boss 13: Are these the top three and top two?

MUMBAI: The Khabri, who follows Bigg Boss very closely and has often made accurate statements about the show, has revealed that according to him, the top 3 contestants will comprise Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill.
He added, 'Shehnaaz will not win. The top 2 will be Sidharth and Asim.'
Well, he is suggesting that Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Arti Singh will soon be out of the race.
Sid and Asim have a huge fan following outside the house, so both stand a fair chance of winning.
