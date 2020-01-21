Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani reacts to Sidharth and Rashami’s fight

MUMBAI: Along with the audience, several celebrities are keeping a track of all the drama inside the BB house. Right from Guahar Khan ans Kamya Punjabi to Vindu Dara Singh and Dolly Bindra, celebrities often express their support or disappointment towards the housemates. Recently, Arjun Bijlani expressed his opinion on Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s infamous fights.

In a recent media interaction when Arjun was asked about Sid and Rashami’s intense fight and the viral comment ‘Aisi ladki’ which ignited a debate on social media and he said, 'No girl will like being called Aisi Ladki or Waisi ladki. I feel talking about anyone's character, is characterless in itself. I mean, who gives anybody the right to speak about anybody's character, nobody in the world is perfect. In our lives we all have done something or the other, which may not define our character, but just because somebody knows that aspect, you kind of bring it out or you use that vulnerability to strike the person and hurt the person and demean him/her that also is characterless in a way. See demeaning somebody on national television doesn't speak very good about you also. I don't find even in anger one has the right to put a girl or guy down by talking wrong.'

The actor also mentioned that Rashami, Sid, and Asim are the strongest players.

Credits: India Forums