Bigg Boss 13: Arjun Bijlani thinks Sidharth Shukla is playing the game very smartly

MUMBAI: The very popular and talented Arjun Bijlani will be seen as an army officer in his upcoming web series. He was seen going through intense training for the role.

However, the actor did get time to watch Bigg Boss 13. With Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, and Shehnaaz Gill upping their games, Arjun says, he thinks Sidharth is one of the most deserving candidates.

'You can love him, you can hate him but you can’t ignore him! Well, that is Siddharth Shukla for you on Bigg Boss 13. I know Siddharth for a long time and he's a nice guy. He's just the way he is. I mean he is chilled out, he doesn't have anything against anyone. I think he's played the game very smartly, which is a good thing. I think he's one of the deserving contestants, for sure. I am sure he will win.'

He further elaborated, 'I think Rashmi or Siddharth or Asim for that matter might win too. I think Asim is really cool. Everyone had their ups and downs, but I love how he is on the show. Shehnaaz is sweet. I mean whatever I know of her and when I met her, I found her really sweet. I like Rashami as well, she is playing the game really well.'

Credits: Pinkvilla