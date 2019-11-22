Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh jokes that Sidharth Shukla should settle down in Punjab with Shehnaz Gill

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 13 have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.



Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz' fight has created a havoc inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. During this fight many housemates came and tried to calm down the situation. However, none were ready, and started digging out their past issues in that very same fight. When the fight settled down, Shehnaz Gill spoke to Devoleena Bhattacharjee and said that she isn't in anybody's team. She will only support the one who is right but she won't leave Sidharth Shukla at any cost. She also adds that now she will prove to everyone her loyalty towards Sidharth Shukla.



Later, Arti Singh came and spoke to Devoleena to ask what Shehnaz told her. Devoleena recites the entire thing that Shehnaz shared with her and Arti went and blabbered everything to Sidharth Shukla. Interestingly, Arti Singh went and slept on Shehnaz' bed beside Sidharth and spoke how Shehnaz is so strongly in his favour. She further joked that he should settle down in Punjab with her after Bigg Boss 13.



In the next scene, Shehnaz is seen sipping hot tea and Sidharth comes to her. Firstly, they talk in cute sign language because Shehnaz doesn't want to speak to him because Arti took over her bed. She confesses to Sidharth that she did not like that entire thing because that is her bed. Shehnaz further added that if he wants to speak to somebody, he can go to their bed and speak.