Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh shares her dreams

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular as well as the controversial season of the reality show. Arti Singh started her career with TV serial Maayka but came into limelight Parichay- Nayee Zindagi Kay Saapno Ka. She is currently locked in the BB house.

Arti is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house. It is a known fact that she is the sister of comedian Krushna and the niece of Govinda

Arti has a huge fan following. Her diehard fans are always seen appreciating her involvement in the right topic. Moreover, she is the only contestant in the house who has maintained dignity in the show and proved herself. Her loyalty towards and friendship with Sidharth is appreciated.

Well, fans have posted a small clip wherein Arti is sharing her dream of making her mother's dream come true. Her mother is fond of traveling, and Arti wants to make her mother travel throughout the world.

The video gives out major positive vibes.

Have a look.