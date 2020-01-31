Bigg Boss 13: Asim and Shehnaaz's cutest moments in the house will make you smile

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill are among the most loved and talked about contestants of BB 13. As the finale of the show is nearing, each contestant is doing everything to win the trophy.

At the beginning of the show, Sana and Asim were against each other, but as days passed and they got to know each other, they became quite friendly.

The combination of Asim's innocence and Sana's cuteness is hilarious. This Tom and Jerry jodi is being loved by fans. They have now posted a video of the duo's cutest moments in the house. The clip has a song from Dostana being played in the background. The video shows that Asim always tried to cheer Sana up whenever she was low.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.