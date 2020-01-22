Bigg Boss 13: Asim reprimanded; Sidharth screams ‘I am not mad’

MUMBAI: Sidharth and Asim had a huge showdown in the BB house yet again. They even fought in front of Hina Khan during the BB Elite task.

They are then summoned by Bigg Boss to the confession. Sidharth and Asim are first asked to behave like adults since just a few weeks are left. Bigg Boss is not happy to have called them twice in the room and warns them of severe consequences.

Then Bigg Boss orders Asim to be in the Elite Club and Sidharth in the bedroom till the next announcement. Asim leaves the confession room and Sidharth stays back.

Asim doesn’t go to the elite club and waits outside. As Sidharth gets to speak to Bigg Boss, Asim too, wants a chance. He comes inside and tells Bigg Boss that Sidharth needs anger management class and ‘serious counselling’. Bigg Boss annoyingly tells him nobody has asked for his suggestion.

He reprimands Asim for staying back and repeatedly tells the actor to go and sit in the Elite Club. Sidharth loses his cool and looks extremely frustrated. He also expresses his wish to quit the show.

During his conversation with Bigg Boss Sidharth looks quite frustrated and says he is not mad to behave in such a way.

