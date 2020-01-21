Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra’s war of words

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards its finale and fans can’t wait to see who eventually manages to win the trophy. Many celebs have participated in the show and the competition has toughened.

Hence, all the Bigg Boss 13 fans are counting days to the finale of the show because everyone is rooting for their favorite contestants and supporting them on social media. Now while last week, Madhurima Tuli got evicted from the show, only a handful of contestants are left inside the house.

In the latest episode, Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra engage in a war of words. Now since there is no captain of the house, Salman Khan allocated duties to the contestants and as per the latest promo shared by the channel, Asim can be seen interfering in Paras Chabbra and Rashami Desai's matter over their duties. Since Paras and Rashami Desai have been given the kitchen duties, Rashami Desai asks Paras to roast the parathas while she makes them, and Paras tells her that he doesn't know how to do it. Now since Asim and Rashami are great friends, Asim jumps into the conversation and tells Paras that he has to learn to do it and help Rashami.

Thereafter, Sidharth, Shefali and Mahira, who are sitting in the garden area, discuss how Asim is speaking for Rashami and as always, Mahira defends Paras and says that Rashami has a problem with Paras, she can directly talk to him. In the said promo, we can see Mahira asking Asim if Rashami is weak and to this, Asim says that yes, she is. As always, Arti Singh also jumps in the fight and tries to make Asim understand that he is unnecessarily getting involved in Rashami's matter.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.