Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz calls Arti Singh Sidharth Shukla’s FIXED DEPOSIT

MUMBAI: Colors’ controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is on number three on the BARC charts. The show is providing a lot of entertainment and fun and the major credit goes to the spectacular line-up of the contestants.

In the previous episode, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla yet again locked horns with each other and engaged in a verbal spat. Also, Vishal Aditya Singh was an unfair administrator (sanchalak) because of which the contestants will face dire consequences.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness yet another fight between Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla. During a conversation Asim Riaz will call Arti Singh Sidharth’s fixed deposit. Sidharth will later be seen discussing that calling somebody someone’s fixed deposit is extremely wrong and is an ugly term.

Arti Singh will be seen breaking down and will be called in the confession room by the Bigg Boss wherein she will express that she is extremely hurt by Asim’s comments.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.