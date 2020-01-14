Bigg Boss 13: Asim's father appreciates Salman Khan for bearing Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 is leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Many celebs have participated in the show and their dramatic moves have been adding spice to the episodes.

Fans eagerly wait for Weekend Ka Vaar episode and the recent one witnessed how Salman Khan bashed Shehnaaz Gill for her disrespectful, crazy behaviour. She was asked to sit outside while Salman interacted with the remaining contestants. Another highlight of the episode was also the part where Asim Riaz was criticised by a phone caller, who stated that he isn’t seen as much as Sidharth Shukla. During the same, host Salman Khan shared his two cents to Asim and advised him to pull up his socks.

Now, Asim Riaz’s father has taken to social media and spoke about the same. He also addressed the Shehnaaz Gill incident. As for Asim, his father said that Salman has never intended on degrading him and he has always been supportive. He also appreciated Salman’s advice to Asim. “In fact Anchor Superstar has always by his expression & body language encouraged Asim morally & u know moral boost is very important in controlling ur anger & this weak question by a caller & piece of advice by Mr Salman Khan to Asim is good to remind him to focus more on game,” wrote Riaz Ahmed Choudhary. For Shehnaaz Gill, Asim’s father complimented for bearing her behaviour and handling the situation nicely.

Check out his tweets here:

In fact Anchor Superstar has always by his expression & body language encouraged Asim morally & u know moral boost is very important in controlling ur anger & this weak question by a caller & piece of advice by Mr Salman Khan to Asim is good to remind him to focus more on game https://t.co/N7ULMaKO6y — Riaz Ahmed Choudhary (@Rac57Riaz) January 13, 2020