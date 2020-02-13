Bigg Boss 13: Audience cheers for Arti Singh as she gets emotional watching her JOURNEY

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has entered its final week. The drama, fun and entertainment quotient have surely escalated as the show is marching towards the D-Day when one amongst the Top 6 contestants will be declared as the winner of the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Arti Singh will be the first one to see her entire journey but this time with a twist. The makers have incorporated a new twist for contestants while they see their journey clips. Audience will be present on the sets to cheer for them while they watch the glimpses of their journey.

Arti Singh will be the first one to view her journey clip. Arti will be welcomed by cheers and hoots while the actress will be pleasantly surprised. Arti will be left teary eyed after watching her journey. The actress had a remarkable journey in the show. Despite being tagged as weak and confused several times, Arti emerged as a strong player.

