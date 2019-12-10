News

Bigg Boss 13: Bandgi Kalra takes to social media to slam Arhaan Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2019 05:03 PM

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is constantly in the news. Host Salman Khan recently made some shocking revelations about Arhaan Khan.

Arhaan, who had entered once again as a wild card entry, had proposed to Rashami Desai a few days ago. So, obviously, Salman exposing him and revealing that he is married and has a kid has come off as a shock for not just Rashami, but for everyone.

In yesterday’s episode, however, Arhaan told Shefali Bagga that he brought Rashami out from the lowest phase of her life when she was experiencing major financial issues. Now, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra has slammed him for the same. She is miffed with the ‘below the belt’ personal remarks that he made, after claiming that he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Bandgi’s tweet read,’What was this Arhaan ? If you love her and are planning to spend your life with her then how can you speak about such personal matters below the belt !!!!!!!’

Have a look.

Isn’t that shocking? Despite claiming to love Rashami, Arhaan is talking about her personal problems with someone else.

Credits: SpotboyE

past seven days