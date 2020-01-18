Bigg Boss 13: #ChartbusterSid and #SanaOnFire trend online

MUMBAI: Recently, a promo of BB13 featured former BB winner Vindu Dara Singh who entered the house for a task and met Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Asim, Rashami, and others. Vindu praised Sidharth and Shehnaaz and advised Rashami to up her game. To show more support to Sidharth and Shehnaaz, their fans kicked off trends #ChartbusterSid & #SanaOnFire.

On Twitter, several users tweeted in support of their favourite contestants Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Often lovingly referred to as #SidNaaz, fans of the two love their banter together, and whenever they have a fight, it leaves twitterati disappointed. In another promo, fans of Shehnaaz saw her meet her favourite Gautam Gulati which left them completely elated. Shehnaaz is seen kissing and hugging Gautam as her dream of meeting him comes true. To show support, fans trended ‘Sana on Fire’.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s mom had gone inside the house to meet him after 4 months which left both of them emotional. Shukla’s mother met everyone and also spoke to his frenemy Rashami. Seeing their favourite contestant emotional on the show, fans showered love on Sidharth via twitter and trended ‘Chartbuster Sid.’ Some Sidharth fans loved the entertainment that he has been providing by joking with Madhurima Tuli, while others liked the fact that he took care of Rashami when she was low.

Have a look at a few tweets.

Sid u go on

Ur fans are ur support system and we are not gonna leave u till the end of the show@OfficialSidFC #ChartbusterSid — realsidfan (@Ashna09163457) January 18, 2020

Sirf twitter pr nhi!! Insta pr bhi bhot se log comments krtee h! #SanaOnFire @TheGautamGulati pic.twitter.com/UaVYbq1itc — ShehnaazGillFan (@ShehnaazGillF10) January 18, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla