Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz all set to be launched by T-Series

26 Feb 2020 01:04 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 proved to be a turning point for many actors and one of them is Asim Riaz. The handsome hunk proved to be one of the strongest contenders of the show and made it to the top 2. The diehard fans of the actor were left heartbroken when he lost the Bigg Boss 13 winner's title. 

While Asim did not win the show but he surely won several hearts with his performance and now there is no looking back. Asim's fan following is increasing day-by-day and there's no stopping. 

The actor seems to be quite in demand these days. Several reports were circulating on the social media about Asim bagging movies, TV shows among others. 

The latest we hear is that Asim is all set to be launched by T-Series. Yes, you heard it right! There are reports about Asim bagging a project with this number one company. 

However, no further details about the project are out. It might be a music video or it might be a film as well. 

This news has definitely made us super excited. Are you excited to see Asim on the big screens? Tell us in the comments. 

 

