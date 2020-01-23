Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli stuns in her latest avatar; shares gorgeous pictures

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is all over the news ever since she participated in Nach Baliye 9 with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh. The constant fights between these two ex-lovers grabbed headlines. After Nach Baliye, Madhurima and Vishal shared the same roof in Bigg Boss 13.

The same happened in Bigg Boss when the duo constantly indulged in nasty fights during the show. Well, now Madhurima is eliminated from the show and is making the most of it by relaxing.

The actress is extremely active on her Instagram account. She has shared various pictures and videos wherein she has thanked her fans for supporting her. Madhurima has also shared some pictures where she is seen spending some precious moments with her family after being away from them for so many days.

We all know Madhurima is one of the stunning beauties of the small screen and her Instagram account is proof. And now, Madhurima has shared some pictures where she is seen in a stunning avatar.

Take a look at Madhurima's pictures:

Madhurima is a popular TV actress who has been a part of shows like Shree, Parichay, Rang Badalti Odhani, Kumkum Bhagya, Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, among others. She has also done many movies in Hindi and South Indian film industry.

