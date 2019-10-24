Bigg Boss 13: Contestants fight over food

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing.

The last episode led to violent fights between Sidharth Shukla, Mahira Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Paras Chhabra, Siddharth Dey and Shehnaaz Gill. Things were extremely heated between Shehnaaz and Devoleena as the latter slapped the former. Post that, Shehnaaz wanted to hit Devoleena as well but Arti Singh intervened and told her to let Bigg Boss take action.

Now, it seems the fights are going to continue and this time, not because of any task but for food. In a promo released by makers, Devoleena can be seen telling Asim that first, she will prepare for lunch and then will make breakfast. This leaves Asim cranky and angry as he wanted to eat breakfast first. Shehnaaz also jumps in and tells Devoleena to make breakfast first and lunch later. Devoleena refuses to listen and this angers Shehnaaz and Asim.

Both Shehnaaz and Asim end up irking Devoleena who turns over the pan filled with water on another pan kept by them. Devoleena can be heard saying, ‘Tedho Ko Seedha Karna Aata Hai Mujhe’.(I know how to set people right). Also, Sidharth Shukla can be seen jumping in along with Arti Singh. Later, Devoleena comes into the kitchen to take rotis and Asim refuses to give her that since she starved them. Later, Sidharth and Arti urge Asim to give it up and not to act this way. However, Mahira, Shefali come in the argument and things get out of control.

Take a look.