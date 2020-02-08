Bigg Boss 13: Contestants give ‘Paap Ki Potli’ to THIS contestant!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most sought after shows on television today.

Given that the format of the show is controversial, this season has stood out and has gained the attention of even the non-television

watchers. The show is marching towards its finale and with just a few days and a couple of celebrity contestants left in the house, the

excitement among the fans is only soaring higher as they cannot wait to see who will take the trophy home this year!



Now, TellyChakkar broke the news about Ayushmann Khurana gracing the show along with Neena Gupta on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote

their film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. We also reported that, Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani visited the sets to promote their film

Nikamma.



Now we hear that in one of the tasks in the weekend special episode, host Salman Khan will assign an interesting task. The contestants will

be given a bag labelled as ‘paap ki potli’ and the contestants will have to put a black block inside the bag along with a name who

deserves that title according to them.



Any guesses who will be given the title?



Well, Rashami Desai will get the maximum votes!



Do you agree with their decision? Also who according to you has high chances of getting eliminated this weekend?