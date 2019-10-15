News

Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur EXPOSES Shehnaaz Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Oct 2019 04:27 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. After coming out, Dalljiet Kaur revealed that Shehnaaz Gill has a boyfriend outside the house.

Yes, Dalljiet exposed her fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who as we all know is flirting with Paras Chhabra on the show right from the very first day. Paras has been reciprocating despite being in a relationship with TV actress, Akanksha Puri. The worst part is that he is not only leading on Shehnaaz, but also another contestant, Mahira Sharma. Now, Dalljet has revealed that Shehnaaz too is dating someone outside the house and that the love angle between Paras and Shehnaaz is "fake".

“Well, the whole love triangle and love happening in such a short time didn’t work for me because I could see that it was all fake. It’s a reality show but nothing is real. Within a week, I saw people falling in love, then forming a love triangle, and soon there was a break-up,” Dalljiet was quoted by Firstpost. Dalljiet further went on to reveal that Shehnaaz is in a relationship with someone else and that she is glad she didn't try to start a love angle on Bigg Boss 13. “All the planning and plotting was already done. There’s the winner of Splitsvilla, then another contestant faking love despite having a boyfriend outside the house. I don’t know how to say, ‘I love you, or look into my eyes…’ I can do all that as a character for my show but as Dalljiet, I didn’t want to, and Salman too told me that I played with dignity,” she further said.





