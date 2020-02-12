News

Bigg Boss 13: Dalljiet Kaur shows her support for Sidharth!

MUMBAI: A large section of the audience thinks that the makers of Bigg Boss are hell-bent on making Sidharth win the 13th season. Now, ex-contestant and actress Dalljiet Kaur has shared her opinion through a video shared on her social media account. She also asked fans that if the makers are biased towards Shukla, why is getting such crazy love from across?

The video begins with Dalljiet talking about Shehnaaz’s crazy fan-following, she then moves to Shukla and says that since he has millions of fans, not every one of them can be from the channel. 'Now, the question is Sidharth Shukla, I want to know ki Sidharth ke liye itna craze kyu hai matlab sab log bolte hai ki Colors uske liye partial hai and all of that, lekin agar , you know from all over the world. Toh what is the real reason that you like Sidharth?' asks Dalljiet. 

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

