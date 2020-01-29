Bigg Boss 13 -- Day 120 -- Sidharth Shukla wins Showters’ Choice Contestant of the Day, Asim Yes Showts spike

SHOWT HIGHLIGHTS

1. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Kashmira Shah, Vikas Gupta and Mahira’s brother Aakash Sharma entered the House to meet Rashami, Asim, Aarti, Sid, and Mahira. Bigg Boss asked the guests to nominate a contestant for interim Captaincy. Devoleena and Himanshi nominated Shehnaz. Kashmira, Aakash, and Vikas voted for Sidharth (Yes Showts to all the guests)

2. Asim asked Himanshi to marry him. Himanshi told Asim that she likes him but she needs time to think about his marriage proposal (Yes Showts to both)

3. Himanshi told Shehnaz that Himanshi has forgiven Shenaz for criticizing Himanshi in the past. Shehnaz hugged Himanshi and thanked her (Yes Showts for both)

4. Sid and Shehnaz ended their fight and patched up. But when Sid made fun of Shehnaz in front of House Guest Kashmira, Shehnaz got angry at Sid and walked away. Sid apologized to Shehnaz for hurting her feelings on her birthday. Shehnaz asked Sid to give her some time alone (No Showts to Sid, Yes Showts to Shehnaz)

5. Asim told Himanshi that he won’t fight with Sid anymore. Himanshi advised Asim to revive his friendship with Sid (Yes Showts to Asim and Himanshi)

House Guest Devoleena asked Rashami why Shehnaz has been crying since the past week. Rashami told Devoleena that Shehnaz was sad about Sid’s indifference towards Shehnaz.

Sid’s Yes Showts dropped from 89% to 80% but Sid won Day 120’s TellyChakkar Showters’ Choice Bigg Boss Contestant of the Day.

SHEHNAZ #2, RASHAMI JUMPS TO #3

Aarti’s sister in law Kashmira criticized Shehnaz’s fight with Sid and called Shehnaz “fake.” Kashmira made fun of Shehnaz’s friendship with Sid calling it “fakenaz.” Shehnaz got upset with Kashmira.

Shehnaz burst into tears when Sid joined Kashmira and pulled Shehnaz’s leg.

Shehnaz’s Yes Showts rose from 57% to 61%.

Devoleena told Rashami that Rashami’s mother is proud of Rashami. Devoleena asked Rashami to stay “strong.” Rashami promised Devoleena that she would.

Rashami’s Yes Showts increased from 41% to 47%.

ASIM CLIMBS TO #4

Asim was overjoyed to see Himanshi. Asim hugged Himanshi and told her that he loves her. Asim told Himanshi that he’d never met a girl like her. The Housemates teased Asim and sang romantic songs for Asim and Himanshi.

Asim promised Himanshi that he won’t fight with anyone in the House.

Asim’s Yes Showts shot up from 34% to 45%. This is Asim’s biggest single-day increase.

YES SHOWTS DROP FOR MAHIRA AND PARAS

Himanshi advised Mahira to stop getting involved in the fights.

Mahira complained to Paras about Himanshi and said that Himanshi’s advice to Mahira was “unnecessary.”

Mahira’s Yes Showts decreased from 41% to 35%.

Kashmira made fun of Vishal and said that Vishal got some “visibility” when Madhurima was in the House. Kashmira blamed Vishal for Madhurima’s eviction.

Vishal refused to take the blame. Vishal told Kashmira that Madhurima’s aggressive behavior led to Madhurima’s eviction.

Showters liked Vishal’s assertiveness. Vishal’s Yes Showts rose from 31% to 38%. This was not Vishal’s highest Yes ShowtCount.

On Day 62 Vishal received 55% Yes Showts when he entered the House as a wild card entry.

Kashmira criticized Paras’ friendship with Mahira and called him “weak.” Kashmira advised Paras to stop fighting for Mahira and to focus on winning the show. Paras agreed with Kashmira and said that he would “up his game.”

Paras criticized Himanshi for talking with Shehnaz. Paras called Himanshi “fake.”

Paras’ Yes Showts plunged from 53% to 41%. This is Paras’ biggest single-day drop.

In a preview clip shared by Colors, Shefali Zariwala is seen returning to the House. Is Shefali visiting the Housemates or will she stay?

Shehnaz’s brother Shehbaz told Sid that Paras and Mahira are plotting to break Sid and Shehnaz’s friendship. Sid was shocked. Shehbaz asked Sid to stay away from Paras and Mahira. Will Sid listen to Shehbaz?

