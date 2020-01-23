Bigg Boss 13: Deepak Thakur talks about Vishal's game

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more interesting with each passing day. While some bonds are breaking, other new bonds are being formed.

But, with all this, there seems to be one contestant, who is still trying to figure out the game and fit in a group for his own benefit. We're talking about Vishal Aditya Singh. The actor who entered the BB 13 house as a wild card entrant, seems to be more or less lost in the game.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, even host Salman Khan had asked him to pump up and show his mettle as he one of the bottom contenders now. But, looks like Vishal isn't ready to yet take up the task and prove himself. He shares a good bond with Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai in the house, and is often seen following their footsteps in the game.

Now, ex-contestant Deepak Thakur, who is also a Bihari just like Vishal, has commented on his game.

#EkBihariHoneKNaatey #Satyawachan #BhaiKLiye #VishalAadityaSigh ka apna Koi Game nai hai,isko Bss #AsimRiaz aur #RashmiDesai ki chhatrachhaya me rehna hai,Ekdin issi chhatrachhaya k chakkar me kahi Uske sir se Biggboss k ghr ka saayaa na uth jaaye #BB13 — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) January 21, 2020

