News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a sweet wish for BFF Rashami

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 12:59 PM

MUMBAI: With the finale around the corner, the audience is busy voting for their favourite contestant, and speculations are rife about who will win the show. Amid the preparation for the big day, Rashami Desai’s fans got a big reason to celebrate as the television actor has turned a year older today. Needless to say, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans and friends.

Interestingly, Rashami’s BFF from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee also penned a heartfelt message for the birthday girl. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared stills of her happy moments with Rashami from her stint on the popular reality show which made us go aww.

Take a look.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee Dil Se Dil Tak Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here