Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a sweet wish for BFF Rashami

MUMBAI: With the finale around the corner, the audience is busy voting for their favourite contestant, and speculations are rife about who will win the show. Amid the preparation for the big day, Rashami Desai’s fans got a big reason to celebrate as the television actor has turned a year older today. Needless to say, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was inundated with birthday wishes from her fans and friends.

Interestingly, Rashami’s BFF from Bigg Boss 13 Devoleena Bhattacharjee also penned a heartfelt message for the birthday girl. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress shared stills of her happy moments with Rashami from her stint on the popular reality show which made us go aww.

Take a look.

Its my baby's birthdayWish you a very happy birthday mithuu @TheRashamiDesai this birthday brings you all the happiness,love & success.I love you#HappyBirthdayRashami #DevoshamiForever #BB13 pic.twitter.com/9lXNJRlQ7D — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) February 13, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla