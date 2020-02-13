Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to miss the finale?

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss 13 finale is around the corner. With all these reports about the mid-week eviction doing the rounds and the entire nomination process, there's a lot more that we are yet to know because the show always has some surprises in store, doesn't it? And well, the finale also sees all the contestants come together to extend their support to those who make it to the finale.

And well, as one knows just well, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee did find support in each other during their stay in the house and it was only a matter of time that the two of them turned into best friends. Both of them have stood by each other and hence, it is only obvious that Rashami might want her to be a part of the finale as well, but turns out that the actress might not be there because of her back issue, because of which she had to leave the show in the first place.

Credits: Pinkvilla