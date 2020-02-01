Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena teases Rashami and Sidharth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, and controversies, and season 13 is no different. The drama in the house is in full swing. The ongoing episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

Two of the contestants who have been making headlines for their changing dynamics are Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. After getting into the ugliest fights of the season, the two are, apparently, burying the hatchet these days.

In the recent episode, an interesting conversation takes place between Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Sidharth Shukla. Devoleena says, “Is show ke baad maanlo tum dono ko ek hi film mil gayi or ya phir koi bahot bada project mil gaya aur producer tum dono ko bahot paise de raha hai, aur bol raha hi tum dono ko saath mein kaam karna hain. Karoge ki nahi?” Rashami frowns to this question and Sidharth with a pale reaction says, “Kar rahe hain na. Kar rahe hain.” To which Devoleena further quips, “Aise nahi. Ghar ke bahaar jaane ke baad.” To which Rashami replies with a sigh, “Dekhte hain na bahaar jaake.” Siddharth immediately says, “Jo producer bolega na, uske paas paison ka problem nahi hoga. Problem uske paas patience ka hoga.” To which Devoleena laughs her heart out while Rashami tries to look away.

Devoleena adds, “Woh apna patience level test karega. Test karne ke liye in dono ko bulao, aur in dono ko hi cast karenge.” to which Rashami rolls her eyes and Siddharth imitates the producer and says, “Main Bigg Boss ka fan hun and maine in dono ko dekha hain.”

Devoleena further says, “Bigg Boss ke baad hum teeno party karenge okay?” To answer her, Rashami sarcastically says, “Haan baby. Night out karenge.” And Sidharth rolls over the bed.

Credits: India Forums