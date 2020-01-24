Bigg Boss 13: Did Akanksha Puri call it quits with Paras Chhabra?

MUMBAI: A popular face of the glamour world, Akanksha Puri has worked in both film and television shows. She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's 2015 film, Calendar Girls. Her television project is Vighnaharta Ganesha. The actress is currently in news for her personal life.



Well, her boyfriend Paras Chabbra has participated in Bigg Boss 13 and their personal issues have become one of the hot topics of discussion. The couple has been dating each other for around three years now. However, their relationship took a toll post Paras and Mahira Sharma’s growing proximity. In fact, Paras and Mahira’s equation grabbed a lot of eyeballs and the duo has been touted as the new couple of the town. Even host Salman Khan pointed out this proximity during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Initially, Akanksha ignored what all happened between Paras and Mahira. However, things have changed for her lately after Paras confirmed that he had called it quits with Akanksha before entering Bigg Boss 13 and doesn’t want to be with her anymore. According to media reports, Akanksha has been heartbroken by Paras’ statement and has decided to break all ties with him. Talking about the same, Akanksha told Times of India that Paras’ statement has come as a shock for her and she never saw it coming.

Akanksha said, “I saw the episode and Paras' statement about our break-up came as a surprise to me. Honestly, I wasn't prepared for it. When the offer of Bigg Boss 13 came to him, we had discussed several things, but not this. If this is his strategy or something else, I have no idea.”

Akanksha added that she is deeply hurt with the way Paras portrayed her on national television. The actress has also decided to end the relationship.

What do you think about the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.