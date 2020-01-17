Bigg Boss 13: Did Himanshi leave her fiancé for Asim?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13 never fails to entertain viewers. The show is getting interesting with every passing episode.

The competition has increased as the show is heading towards its finale. The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to perform well and survive in the show. However, presently, the contestants have got emotional due to the entry of family members. Yes, the show is focusing on family week special episode. In the latest episode of the show, we had family members of the gharwale enter the house and when Shefali Jariwala’s husband, Parag Tyagi, entered the house, he got some good news for Asim.

After meeting his wife, Parag first bashed Asim for being rude and disrespectful towards Shefali and later, he told him that Himanshi Khurana has parted ways with her fiance and is waiting outside for Asim. When Asim hears this piece of information, he is shocked and cannot believe his ears but later, he reconfirms with Parag and the latter confirms that yes, Himanshi didn’t get married to her fiancé and is waiting for Asim. While Asim is surprised and shocked at the same time, all the gharwale start to tease Asim.

Later, Shehnaaz Gill tells Asim that this news can actually be true because Himanshi’s fiancé was very strict, and after seeing her on the television with Asim, he might actually have got angry. Thereafter, Asim reveals that he is very happy and even post Himanshi’s exit from the show, he was hoping to be with her and before leaving, he had asked Himanshi to leave her perfume so that he could use it every night and feel her presence.

Credits: Pinkvilla