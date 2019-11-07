Bigg Boss 13: Dolly Bindra defends Sidharth Shukla

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently season 13 is on air and the drama has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In fact, the show has turned into a battleground where every contestant is trying to pull each other down. As a result, there have been endless fights on the show especially during the tasks which often turned murkier. One such quarrel has gone viral on social media wherein Sidharth Shukla got into a nasty fight with Mahira Sharma during a recent captaincy task. Sidharth even ended up hurting Mahira during the task following which he was given a shocking punishment by Bigg Boss.

While many people are slamming Sidharth for his act, Bigg Boss 4 contestant Dolly Bindra has come out in the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s support and justified his acts. The actress stated that Sidharth was just doing his task and claimed that it was Mahira who went close to the actor. Sharing the promo of the popular reality show on micro-blogging site, Dolly wrote, “When during task it's not hathapai dost, it's a game intentionally kuch nai, aur shukla was doing his task, saw mahira close up going towards shukla and pl shukla is not a pervert."

